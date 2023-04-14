Paul Sims, fire chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department, is leaving his post on April 28, and will take on a new position as assistant fire chief with Montgomery County District # 9 – Caney Creek Fire and Rescue.
Montgomery County is just north of Houston and includes cities such as the Woodlands and Conroe, according to a press release issued by the City of Harker Heights.
Sims moved from Conroe when he accepted the fire chief job in Harker Heights and has held that role for six years and seven months.
In an interview earlier this month with the Herald, he talked about his career in the fire service.
Sims said, “College was not on my radar as a teenager. My dad, Franklin, was a firefighter at several fire departments when I was a kid.
At about age 10 to 11, I decided that’s what I wanted to do and became a junior volunteer firefighter at age 13. I was in that organization for about a year and then became a volunteer firefighter, which lasted about six years.
“After that, I became a career firefighter with the City of Conroe. If my dad hadn’t been there, I might not even considered fire service, but the Lord was leading that many years ago and I’ve appreciated this journey.”
Several years ago, Sims began to entertain the idea of one day becoming a fire chief as more of a personal goal. Leading up to that time, however, it turned out to becoming more of an advocate for the men and women who are firefighters and paramedics.
“In our world, the most challenging part of the fire service is getting the support and the assets from the administrative level,” Sims said.
“My motivation was to become a battalion chief, assistant chief and fire chief so I could make a difference as an advocate for the people doing the job. I didn’t want to become an obstacle but in my experience of working at other places, that has been the case.”
Sims said, “Another aspect of being chief is as a developer of people, which has been the overall arching of what I wanted to accomplish.
“Therein lies the greatest joy of this job and that’s being involved in their lives and being a coach, mentor and a developer for them in that way.”
According to Sims, “We’ve accomplished great things here through specific developmental programs for new firefighters to those who’ve been here an extended amount of time who are officers or working to become officers and preparing them to serve in various roles. The team has been great here.”
Sims will already be in Montgomery County when a new ladder truck is delivered at Harker Heights’ Station One and the future opening of Station Three.
The new station will lower the response times on that side of town.
“Central Station has run 100 more calls than Station Two since the first of the year,” Sims said.
The City has scheduled a farewell ceremony for Sims from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail.
