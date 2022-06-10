Outside agency funding from the general fund each fiscal year is considered to be part of the overall budget planning process.
The Harker Heights City Council has the final word on how much city money will be available for these organizations, and that’s why five of these agencies were given the opportunity to share their wish lists in-person at Tuesday’s council workshop.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, gave a presentation about the clinic’s funding proposal and also shared 2021 statistics.
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic requested $15,000. The funds would be used to provide medications/prescriptions at no out of pocket cost to residents of Harker Heights who are patients at the clinic.
The clinic forecast is that it will see a 5 percent increase in patients in 2022-2023, or a total of 123 people.
Driver-Moultrie said, “The clinic provides healthcare through five clinics. In 2021, the number of patients seen from Harker Heights was 117 through 591 visits. The number from the entire coverage area of the clinic were 1,562 patients by way of 7,515 visits.”
Another agency present Tuesday was Peaceable Kingdom, or PK, represented by Stacy Bruce, president and executive director of Variety-The Children’s Charity of Texas, who asked for outside funding of $25,000.
The purpose of the organization is to open up the world for kids with special needs and their families, by providing resources and empowering experiences.
The primary use of the funds will be Heart of Variety Financial Assistance, Variety’s iCan Shine Bike Camp, Summer Camp, Weekend Retreats, Teachable Kingdom, Corporate Service, Leadership and Professional Development and the proposed PK2U Collaboration between the Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation and Peaceable Kingdom.
Bruce said, “The components of PK2U are monthly adapted archery shoots and lessons, quarterly adapted archery shoots in the community and a bi-annual “Day of Play” at PK for Harker Heights residents.”
Justin Dingman, aquatics director at the Armed Services YMCA, requested $14,000 from the city. The proposed use of the funds will be used to replace the current pool pumps at the outdoor pool located at 100 E. Beeline Lane in Harker Heights. The primary purpose for the funds will be to replace the current pump/filtration system so the community can utilize the pool for recreational use.
Dingham said, “Every summer, we open our door to multiple businesses in Harker Heights and allow them to bus over kids that are participating in their summer programs to swim and utilize our pool.”
The Clements Boys and Girls Club, represented by Tiana Quick, executive director, is requesting outside agency funding totaling $30,000. The funds would be used to support program operations at three Harker Heights Clements Boys and Girls Club locations: Harker Heights High School. Eastern Hills Middle School, and Union Grove Middle School.
Each school will utilize $10,000 to provide, lunchtime, after school and summer programming. The funds will support payroll and general operations costs associated with providing educational and social-emotional programs to youth.
Keith Sledd, executive director of The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA), asked the council for $17,000 in outside agency funding.
HOTDA would use the funding to facilitate information, interaction and coordination between Central Texas communities and Fort Hood, coordinate grant applications and projects that support and improve the military value of Fort Hood, i.e. Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grants, and support community initiatives that impact Fort Hood soldiers, families and defense industries.
Sledd said, “HOTDA is funded by cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Lampasas, and Temple plus Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties prorated based on the impact of Fort Hood to the respective entity.”
Gina Pence, president and chief executive officer spoke on behalf of The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is requesting $50,000 from the general fund and $22,500 from the hotel/motel fund.
If approved, funds will support the chamber’s visitor center, maintain effective links with local businesses while providing leadership development and business resources, continuing to advocate and advertise the shop local program, “Experience Harker Heights,” and provide special events that showcase local business and talent and boosting the economy.
Pence said, “We will advance the economic, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the Harker Heights area by supporting activities that are beneficial to the area. We will also encourage the growth of existing businesses, industries and assist new businesses to form or locate in Harker Heights.”
Finance Analyst Susan Crawley told the Herald Wednesday that the funding process is moving to a more formal approach.
Crawley said, “We email a funding application form to the organizations to complete that provides information we’re seeking such as how much they’re asking for, the purpose of the organization, a program listing, economic impact and other facts. When we send the form, we give them the choice of whether or not they want to make a presentation to the council.”
