Harker Heights voters will head to the polls Saturday to determine who will serve in the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
Candidates Sam Halabi and Stacey L. Wilson have been campaigning hard for the seat since the May 1 election resulted in neither candidate receiving more than 50% of vote votes cast, as required by the city charter. As a result, a runoff election was required.
Early voting for the runoff ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Numbers provided by the city showed 819 residents voted early, with 809 ballots cast at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, and 10 mail-in votes.
A total of 222 ballots were cast Tuesday, by far the highest one-day total in the six-day early-voting period.
City Secretary Julie Helsham said, “The number of voters remained steady throughout the last day of early voting but the numbers were not overwhelming.”
In-person voting on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Helsham told the Herald Wednesday, “The canvassing of the votes from the June 5 Runoff Election will be on Tuesday, June 15.”
The winner of the runoff will take over the seat held by incumbent Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the City Charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The winner of the runoff will serve a three-year term ending May 2024.
In the May 1 election, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34%. Wilson got 474 votes or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas finished out of the runoff. Harris received 360 votes or 26% and Dubininkas received 48 votes or 4%.
Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed.
Wilson, 58, is a government contractor and has been a Texas resident for the past 21 years.
In a recent article, the Herald asked the two candidates to answer three questions about their campaigns.
One of the questions was what residents were telling them about what is important to the city right now?
Halabi said, “People are anxious because appraisal letters are arriving. In some cases, it is a concern but not a matter for the City Council. Those who shared their concerns advised citizens to use the Appraisal District’s appeals process. There has also been interest in the future of Dana Peak Park. That project is still under consideration by the city. It holds additional quality of life potential for the community and I look forward to participating in those studies.
Wilson responded to the same question by saying, “What’s important are the newly mandated trash collection procedures that are inconvenient for some citizens. Others dislike the proposed changes to Dana Peak Park, especially those who live in that area. Others expressed concerns with property taxes and appraisals. Road repairs, crime, a lack of sidewalks and investment in the northern part of the city are also on residents’ minds.”
