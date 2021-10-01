A few things have changed concerning parking regulations in Harker Heights but one thing is still the same, the ordinance goes into effect today, Oct. 1.
The city frequently receives complaints from residents about vehicles being parked on lawns.
In response, the City Council adopted an ordinance several months ago to prevent the parking of vehicles and trailers on unimproved surfaces in residential areas.
The amount of property that can be improved for parking is a maximum of 50% of the required front and side yard to allow the parking of vehicles, boats, recreational vehicles, campers and trailers.
Additionally, 25% of the rear yard may be improved for parking.
If residents haven’t made the required changes, they are encouraged to call the City’s Planning Department at 254-953-5647 to find out more about their specific property and contact the Bell County Health Department at 254-778-7557 for approval if they have a septic system on their property.
If a resident’s existing driveway or parking area does not comply with the ordinance, the City’s Zoning Code will consider it legal, non-conforming or “grandfathered.”
Gravel parking areas that were installed prior to Oct. 1, 2021, will not be subject to the new restrictions.
Heavy vehicles, redefined as vehicles that exceed 20 feet in length, 8 feet in width, 10 feet in height, or are over 10,000 pounds, are prohibited from parking on public streets.
This is one of those provisions that are in response to complaints by residents regarding the loading of equipment into commercial vehicles, the size of these vehicles, noise, safety, and the visual impact on the neighborhood.
Three-quarter ton and 1-ton pickup trucks are not considered heavy vehicles and are exempt from the Heavy Vehicle Ordinance.
For more information, contact the Planning and Development Department at their website: Planning@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5600.
