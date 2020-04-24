The current isolation and social distancing requirements have put a damper on people’s activities, especially for those that enjoy a more active lifestyle.
In answer to this, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has posted on their website a Virtual Recreation Center, in which people can find a large number of resources in many different categories to while away their time.
The Virtual Recreation Center was a collaborative effort.
Parks and Recreation director Jeff Achee said, “We have a pretty big network of a lot of Parks and Recreation departments; we communicate with each other and obviously this situation makes that network more important. We found that idea (for the Virtual Recreation Center) online — some bigger departments have found success with this.
“We put that (The Virtual Recreation Center) up right when all this (social distancing) started happening and made it our own,” Achee continued. “It’s representative of what we would normally do, but at home.”
The Virtual Recreation Center offers link to websites that one can visit in many different categories.
The Great Outdoors allows people to get some ideas on staying active indoors; get a workout for you and your children with the Stay Active links.
Sports offers links to different drills; take a tour of the national parks with Virtual Tours.
Books and Storytime gives links to online storytimes, activities, and online databases
Education for Kids offers links to science experiments and other activities, and there are two links to NASA website that have STEM activities for kids.
Under Museums and Zoos, one can visit any number of websites that have live feeds to multiple zoos and aquariums, and there are links to many virtual tours one can take, such as the Great Wall of China and the Smithsonian Museum.
One can also find information about the Coronavirus under Stay Informed.
“(There are) some live webcams at national parks, virtual hikes, (and) one (link) is a Google project, The Hidden World of the National Parks—that’s my favorite, it’s a really, really cool website,” Achee said.
He continued, “We (also) were working with the library and the Activity Center and have links to the library, too.”
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has online video programs for children and adults that are posted on their Facebook page daily.
The isolation and social distancing requirements may have posed a challenge to Achee and the Parks and Recreation team, but creating the Virtual Recreation Center brought an unexpected benefit.
“It’s allowing us to be creative in a different way,” Achee said.
Achee is pleased with the Virtual Recreation Center, and said, “We appreciate what they (the different organizations who host the websites) do, and we share it.”
You can go to the Virtual Recreation Center at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/virtualrecreationcenter.
