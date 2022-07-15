Residents in attendance at the Parks and Rec Fest on Saturday came to Harker Heights’ Carl Levin Park to kick off Parks and Recreation Month — and did what they could to endure the sweltering heat of over 100 degrees.
A large number of people huddled under the shade at the pavilion.
The pool was open and busy prior to the beginning of the two-hour Parks and Rec Fest, which began at 6 p.m.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee told the Herald, “The idea behind Parks and Rec Fest is to highlight parks and recreation, in general, so we spread the activities across the landscape, including bounce houses, fishing in the pond, archery, taekwondo performances, fencing, yoga and a tent set up by the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library featuring creative activities.
It’s an all encompassing event,” Achee said. “We were able to sponsor this last year after taking a break during the pandemic but even then the crowd was not what we would have liked it to be. The heat probably took a toll on our attendance this year.”
In addition to hula-hoops, there was a giant-sized checkerboard and other games available.
Several of the Parks and Rec instructors and programming staff were on hand, including Special Events, Athletics, and Activities, according to Achee.
Residents like Barry Xayaehaek went super innovative in his choice of keeping cool. What looked like a power drill was actually his battery-powered electrostatic sprayer that blew a fine mist of cool air to keep his family comfortable.
“I wasn’t looking for one but just had to have it,” Xayaehaek said.
First United Methodist Church of Harker Heights sponsored a cookie walk and free popsicles, according to Kimberly Urie, who said, “We partnered with Crumbl Cookies and also assisted Parks and Recreation with the game truck.”
