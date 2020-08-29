The Texas Parks and Wildlife Grants Office has officially approved the Parks, Open Space and Trails Master Plan for the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks and Recreation officials late last month that the almost yearlong process had been completed and that it earns the city of Harker Heights eligibility for statewide TPWD grants to be used for park development and improvements.
The Harker Heights City Council approved the 10-year plan June 23, then directed city officials to forward notice of the final approval to TPWD.
Now that the process has ended, Parks and Recreation is ready to begin implementing the plan for future budgeting, developments and improvements.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, stated in a press release, “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to our citizens who took time to participate in our survey and to attend the public meetings we sponsored.
“The work on this project by Brent Luck and the Luck Design Team has given us the road map. Now, it’s our responsibility to pick out the routes and do some serious traveling.”
The Master Plan was developed between August 2019 and February 2020 with input from staff, residents, the Parks Advisory Board and City Council in addition to results from a needs assessment survey, public meetings, and consistent communication between the staff and the public.
Development of the plan was carried out in seven chronological steps including: inventory, public input, goals and objectives, facility needs, recommendations, an implementation plan and adoption.
“We’re fortunate to serve a community that really cares for its public spaces,” Achee said. “The public input and surveys gets us to the most important part of the plan; implementation.”
The Implementation Plan, created by the Luck Design Team highlights 21 specific items for Parks and Recreation to complete between 2020 and 2030.
Included in the plan is new staff training requirements, new parkland purchases, development projects and crucial improvements at existing facilities.
Achee said, “The largest projects in this plan include the completion of Comanche Gap Park, adding a trail and playground to the Summit Soccer Complex, studying the feasibility of playground and dog park facilities on city-owned property at the corner of Indian Trail and Verna Lee plus offering splash pad accommodations.
The Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to view the 10-year Parks, Open Space, and Trails Master Pan on the City’s website at www.harkerheights.gov/parks and stay informed about the activities of Parks and Recreation through social media.
The public is also invited to attend the regular meetings of the Parks Advisory Board. The dates and times of those meetings are also posted on the Parks and Recreation website.
For further information, call 254-953-5657 or contact the director of Parks and Recreation at jachee@harkerheights.gov.
