During the Oct. 6 Harker Heights City Council workshop, Walker Partners, the company that engineered and surveyed the reconstruction of a significant section of Warriors Path, presented a virtual ribbon cutting video.
The virtual ribbon cutting celebration was for a section of the Warriors Path that was reconstructed directly in front of the new Nolan Middle School, which opened in August.
Creating the video was the idea of Walker Partners Senior Vice President Otto Weiderhold, P.E. The video was produced and edited by the firm as well and can be viewed on the city’s website: ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
Weiderhold said, “We had a short timeline to get the Warrior’s Path project completed. Concerning teamwork, it was one of the most successful of any I’ve participated in throughout my career.”
The location of the new Nolan Middle School along Warriors Path increased the need to upgrade the roadway. Warriors Path was originally constructed as a two-lane roadway by the county, but it has experienced tremendous increases in traffic as new neighborhoods have developed in the area.
The roadway also had safety issues in terms of elevation and drainage. The elevated area along the roadway had posed issues for motorists and particularly motorcycle riders. Drainage also overtopped the roadway during heavy rains, which led to dangers for motorists and further damaged the roadway.
The Phase One Warriors Path celebrated in the virtual ribbon cutting created a curb and gutter, three-land road section. One lane going each direction plus a center turn lane.
The project included deceleration lanes for the Middle School and an eight-foot pedestrian trail along the west side of the roadway. Beyond these improvements, the new roadway section eliminated the elevation issue and corrected the drainage in a way that eliminates water overtopping the road during storm events.
The project was estimated to cost approximately $3 million. The City of Harker Heights, Killeen Independent School District and the City of Nolanville all partnered in the design and cost of the project. The project came in on time, well before the new middle school opened, and under budget.
“The road reconstruction as well as the construction of the new Middle School was no small task, as both projects happened simultaneously,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. “It was important that both projects were completed on time and in sequence for each other’s success.”
“The partnerships involved in this project can’t be heralded enough,” said City Manager David Mitchell. “Our City Council is such a huge proponent of partnering with others to benefit our citizens. The City, KISD and Nolanville worked seamlessly together, Walker Partners provided an excellent design and project oversight, and Gary W. Purser Construction did an outstanding job constructing the roadway.”
