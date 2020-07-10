Family Nights at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library are held every Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m., and all follow a weekly theme. Last week’s theme was the Fourth of July, and featured that all-American treat, apple pie.
“We thought (making apple pies) was something that is not as hard as you might think it would be,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an interview, who led the program. “It was a very enlightening process.”
Youngblood told viewers at the beginning of the program, “We are celebrating the Fourth of July, and I thought that I would share with you one of my absolute favorite Fourth of July stories,” and then read “Apple Pie 4th of July” by Janet S. Wong.
After the book, Youngblood introduced family member Shelby Martin, a culinary arts teacher at Copperas Cove High School, who let viewers know that for the rest of the program, “We’re making apple pie.”
“Apple pie for the Fourth of July,” Youngblood quipped.
There were actually very few ingredients needed: two refrigerated pie crusts, three to four pounds of apples (Martin used Pink Lady apples, saying, “When you’re looking for apples in your pies, you generally want them to be a little more tart and a little more crisp, that way they don’t turn to mush in your oven”), about three-quarters of a cup of white sugar, two table spoons of corn starch, one-quarter teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and one-quarter teaspoon of cardamom, nutmeg, allspice or cloves.
Martin began by peeling and slicing all the apples. She added the sugar and mixed well, leaving the apple mixture to sit for about 30 minutes. She then added rest of the seasoning and the cornstarch and mixed well.
Placing one of the pie shells in the bottom of a pie tin, she poured the apple mixture in, then demonstrated how to make a lattice of the top crust. The pie baked in the oven at 450 degrees for 45 minutes. “I’m especially excited because I get to eat this pie!” Youngblood told Martin at the end of the video.
Of the patriotic program, Youngblood said in an interview, “We had the best time!”
The video can be watched on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
