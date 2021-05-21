It is kitten season again, the time of year where the weather is warmer and cats breed, inundating local shelters with litters of kittens from now through roughly October.
In response, the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is holding a kitten shower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, in Room A of the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Kitten season puts a strain on shelter resources, so the shower is one way to bring in some much-needed donations.
Shelter manager Shiloh Wester said of the event, “This kitten shower is to help the Pet Adoption Center and our foster families with supplies needed most this time of year ... donations from the public help the kittens who end up coming into our shelter.”
Donations needed include dry and canned kitten food, powdered kitten formula, Miracle Nipples, small fleece blankets, washcloths, non-clumping cat litter, warming discs, heating pads, brownie or cake pans (these Wester said are an excellent tool for litter-training tiny kittens), and toys.
Other donations in the past have also included tube socks, white rice, cotton balls, and small boxes (in which kittens love to play).
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Wester sad that there will be a donation jar at the event for cash donations, and donations using a debit or credit card can be made in person at the shelter. All monetary donations are used to purchase supplies for the shelter’s spay and neuter clinic.
“Your donated funds directly go to the shelter animals so they can be sterilized, vaccinated, medicated, and treated for any ailments before they go up for adoption,” Wester explained.
The free, family-friendly event will feature take-home activities for children and their families, and several kittens will be there for the public to interact with (Wester said that these kittens will not be up for adoption at this time, however, as they are still a bit too young; the Adoption Center with its adoptable pets will be open during the event).
Attendees are asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer both upon entering the room and before and after handling the kittens. Masks and hand sanitizer will both be provided by the Adoption Center at the event.
Those unable to attend the event can still make donations. Wester said that there is a donation box in the Pet Adoption Center’s lobby, accessible seven days a week.
She said, too, that anyone who wishes to become a volunteer or foster can pick up a volunteer packet from Harker Heights City Hall to begin the process.
For more information about the event, or about volunteering/fostering opportunities, call the Pet Adoption Center at 254-953-5472.
