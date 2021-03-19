The city of Harker Heights was held in winter’s icy grip during last month’s storm, but that certainly didn’t stop the Pet Adoption Center from caring for its animals (and lending a helping hand to others).
The Pet Adoption Center was quite lucky in that it was able to maintain power through the storm, and had no pipes either freeze or break, reported manager Shiloh Wester via email.
And when another local shelter experienced both power and water loss just two days into the storm, the Heights Center took in several animals of their animals to provide care to them, too.
Wester also said that service calls were “minimal during this period,” and only two strays were brought in during that time.
She added that though she and her staff saw several social media posts for lost and found pets, she gave kudos to city residents.
“It appears that the community really stepped up and held found pets until they could reunite them with their families,” she said.
Wester’s staff was on hand to care for the animals daily. She said, “Our shelter staff, and some volunteers who live close by, were able to make it in each day to see that all animals were fed, medicated, and cages were cleaned daily.”
She also said that there was no need for additional supplies during that period, the one exception being clean drinking water during the city’s boil notice.
While the numbers do fluctuate daily, as of Monday, there were 18 dogs and 15 cats in residence, with one cat and one puppy in foster homes. And, fortunately, no long-termers currently reside at the Center.
“We’ve been very busy with adoptions and animals being reclaimed by owners, so our current ‘longest residents’ are two dogs that came from another shelter during the storm last month.”
While they weren’t hurting for supplies throughout the storm, the Center is always in need of donations in the form of dry and wet dog and cat food, as well as formula.
And kitten season is right around the corner (it begins in early spring), when cats breed and birth litters of kittens, inundating shelters all over the Northern Hemisphere and leaving them short of supplies.
Wester is hoping for donations in anticipation of the event.
“We are grateful for any donations of canned kitten food, powdered kitten formula, dry kitten food, etc ... so that we can be as prepared as possible,” Wester said.
She said that there are no adoption events planned as of right how, but hopes to hold a bottle feeding and fostering class soon (with social distancing) for people wishing to foster animals.
For those wishing to adopt, the shelter has changed some of their fees. Wester said that with the mandatory $15 microchipping, total adoption costs are now $80 per dog and $65 per cat. They will also provide a cardboard carrier for an additional $5 for adopters without one.
Appointments are no longer required, though Wester said that they still follow all county and city guidelines. “We still highly recommend wearing a mask or face covering as well as regular hand washing and following social distancing guidelines,” she said.
For more information about adoption, or about other items and ways to donate, go their website at https://harkerheights.gov/departments/pac, their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HHPetAdoption/, or call 254-953-5472.
