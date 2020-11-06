Joseph Molis, the Harker Heights director of Planning and Development, is leaving the city to take a job as assistant city manager for the City of Lakeway.
His first day in his new position will be Monday.
City Manager David Mitchell announced Molis’ departure in a recent staff newsletter.
Molis has been on the Harker Heights city staff for the past 10 years, climbing the career ladder to his most recent job as Director of Planning and Development.
He began his career in city government 11 years ago as an engineering technician in the wastewater department for the City of Austin.
Molis, in an interview with the Herald on Wednesday, said his new responsibilities in Lakeway would include: overseeing the city’s director of building and development services, informational technology administrator and grants program coordinator.
He will also be responsible for the city’s economic development as well as assisting with strategic planning.
Concerning preparation for the new job, Molis said, “At The City of Harker Heights, I’ve been given the opportunity to widen my scope especially through former City Manager Steve Carpenter, who allowed me to expand horizons on my own.
“Carpenter and the director of planning allowed me to experiment with 3-D modeling and economic development. I was able to present a project and they would ‘green light’ it and find the funding to allow me the things I needed to do,” Molis said.
“I think the theme of my existence here has been giving me the freedom to expand, available resources, and encouragement to complete my graduate work at Texas State University. I tell my wife on a regular basis that taking the job here 10 years ago was the smartest career decision I ever made,” Molis said.
The population of Lakeway is about half the size of Harker Heights. It has very similar issues in that it’s landlocked by its neighboring city’s borders and a lake.
Molis said what he will take with him is the sense of teamwork and family.
“Harker Heights has always felt like home to me and always will when it comes to my career. It’s a culture that starts at the top with the management of the city and the (City) Council, who have always been fantastic!”
Mitchell said of Molis, “He brought our planning department to new heights in terms of ordinances. His signature is going to be on developments such as traffic flow and other numerous improvements that’s had an impact on the quality of life here.”
A farewell celebration honoring Molis for his 10 years of service has been planned for today, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, Activity Room A. The library is at 400 Indian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.