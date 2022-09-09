After Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop, it is clear that questions still linger in regards to the Chaparral Road reconstruction project.

The project, designed to be carried out over three phases, is a connectivity opportunity from Farm-to-Market 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Road) in Harker Heights to State Highway 195 in Killeen.

