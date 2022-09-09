After Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop, it is clear that questions still linger in regards to the Chaparral Road reconstruction project.
The project, designed to be carried out over three phases, is a connectivity opportunity from Farm-to-Market 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Road) in Harker Heights to State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Motorists who travel along Chaparral are familiar with sharp bends and the narrow roadway. The project is designed to “soften the 90-degree bends” along the roadway and the expand the right-of-way to a minimum of 90 feet along the entire project. Additionally, Harker Heights would be responsible for the leveling and signalization of the intersection of Chaparral and FM 2410.
Redesigning Chaparral is no mean feat, however.
Initiated in 2019, the Chaparral reconstruction project is a joint venture between the city of Harker Heights and the city of Killeen, as well as Bell County.
In total, the project outlines the following funding responsibilities: the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) will be responsible for $17.2 million, Bell County will provide $3 million, and Harker Heights is currently budgeted for $224,487.
However, Mayor Spencer Smith pointed out that Harker Heights’ contribution will likely exceed the current budget, due to the project’s need to create a four-lane bridge.
Alternately, the project could be rerouted to avoid needing to complete the bridge. This second method would reduce what Smith called an “eye-watering” cost, but would lengthen the scope of the project and require the acquisition of additional easements, tying up more city funds.
Kristina Ramirez, the planning and development director for Harker Heights, pointed out that none of the estimates provided during Tuesday’s workshop have been finalized.
“The numbers won’t be solid until it’s time to bid,” she said.
The agreement will be brought for approval on Tuesday.
The Public Safety Commission, a volunteer board for the city of Harker Heights, provided its annual update on the Harker Heights Police Department and the Harker Heights Fire Department.
According to Fire Chief Paul Sims, the HHFD has planned five community outreach programs over the past year, including a Thanksgiving basket program and National Night Out. The fire department also provides tours for interested families. The police department has held both coffee and ice pop with a cop programs, which Sims said were “a success.” In addition, Sims pointed out that the police department recently started the Building a Better Youth (BABY) program over the past year,
Finally, the 2021 Best Police Officer of the Year award went to Community Service Officer Crystal Thomas, while Firefighter of the Year went to Lt. Matt Hogan. Citizen of the Year was presented to Michael Stegmeyer.
The Public Safety Commission’s superlative awards are presented in conjunction with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s yearend banquet.
