As was announced during the Aug. 11 Harker Heights City Council meeting, the Harker Heights Police Department was notified on July 23 that it had received a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” award from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.
The HHPD originally received this award in December 2012. Recognized police agencies must undergo a voluntary onsite self-inspection every fourth year and HHPD just completed their third successful inspection.
Through remote telephonic participation in the meeting, TPCA Recognition Program Director Max Westbrook, a retired police officer from the Austin Police Department and former chief of the Rolling Wood Police Department, shared remarks about the award with council members and presented congratulations to HHPD Chief Phil Gadd.
Westbrook said, “I’m honored to represent the TCPA Best Practices Program at this meeting of the Harker Heights City Council.”
These best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management and patrol and investigative operations.
The TCPA consists of 1,400 professional police officers from across the state that is dedicated to improving the delivery of police services.
“I’m here this evening to present your police department with re-certification of their continued compliance ofTCPA Best Practices for the past four years,” Westbrook said.
Police departments volunteer to participate in The Best Practices Program and are required to meet 170 standards based on Texas law, Texas court decisions, and contemporary best practices as identified by the TPCA.
According to a news release from the HHPD, this voluntary process required the department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities, and operations.
Trained police chiefs from other areas of the state conducted an outside audit and review upon completion of the internal review.
Westbrook said, “In July of this year, a group of officers from across Texas spent two days conducting another assessment of HHPD. The auditors interviewed staff, inspected facilities and operations and assessed compliance with all standards. That report was sent to the recognition committee that is made up of nine active police chiefs who unanimously voted for ‘Recognized Status’ to be awarded again to the HHPD.”
Of over 2,400 law enforcement agencies in Texas, only 168 of them have achieved “Recognized Status.” Only 95 of those have been re-recognized.
“To Chief Gadd, I want to say that I wished I could have presented this certificate to you in person. Thanks for your leadership and congratulations to your officers for being among the best in Texas,” Westbrook said.
In response, Gadd said, “I want to thank Chief Westbrook for his guidance throughout this process and also the support we’ve received from the mayor and council. Without the backing of the council and city manager, we would not be as strong as we are today.”
“Most of honor goes to the men and women of HHPD. They are the ones in the trenches who’ve done what is necessary for our community!”
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist said, “I know you’re very modest, but it takes a leader for the team to follow. This is a huge accomplishment and I want to thank you for everything you do for our city.”
Mayor Spencer Smith said, “It’s refreshing to have some good narrative during this day and time. This award reinforces the quality of the HHPD and is an example to those who come and go through our city that they will be treated with the utmost respect within the law.”
