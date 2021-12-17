The Safe Shopper Program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Police Department, has been in operation since 2008.
Police Chief Phil Gadd told the Herald in a recent interview that the purpose of the program is to ensure the safety of the customers who shop at Market Heights, Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart.
Gadd said, “At Market Heights, it gives our officers opportunities to interact with the shoppers when they normally would be checking vehicles or working their surveillance from a patrol unit.”
At Market Heights, officers are on foot or in HHPD “Mules” (side by sides). The “Mules” are decked out in festive colors and ribbons and allows officers to go into spaces that are too small for a patrol car. Bicycles are also used to move quickly in and out of traffic in what are often full parking lots.
Gadd said, “Our mode of operation sets the stage for our officers to communicate with the public one-on-one. We get to interact with each other.
We encourage our officers to make as many visits into stores as possible during their tours. It provides a sense to shoppers that law enforcement is available and that when dispatched, response times are much quicker if there happens to be an incident arise.”
HHPD officials distribute surveys at the end of the shopping season to store owners and get feedback on how the Safe Shopper program is working, response times, and do they have suggestions as to how to improve the program.
“We’re satisfied that storeowners have continually given us positive feedback ever since we began he program,” said Gadd.
Customers have also reported how much they like the program.
“We help people find their cars and carry packages in addition to adding that extra level of safetybut it lets the public know about the kinds of service that we provide,” Gadd said.
The program was in operation on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when the holiday sales began, and HHPD will continue to be there through Christmas.
The Command Post is located in Market Heights, especially in the evenings and on the weekends and houses telecommunicators who are in radio contact with officers who are patrolling the parking lots.
Gadd said, “We invite shoppers to stop by the command center and visit with the officers on duty. For the children, we have coloring books provided by HHPD Community Services.”
Gadd did address the role of the HHPD during the recent shooting incident at the Killeen Mall. An HHPD SWAT team was deployed to the mall to assist KPD in clearing and securing the scene.
Gadd told the Herald, “The Safer Shopper Program allows us the luxury to interact with the public and give them the confidence that they are well protected as they go about their shopping.”
