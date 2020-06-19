Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd was pleased with the number of people who showed up to pray at the flag pole of the police station Wednesday morning.
“We’ve got a multitude of ministers, evangelists and religious people come, and the turnout has always been great,” Gadd said. “I think today we had about 50 people.”
The crowd included some police officers, some city staff, congregants of NorthSide Baptist Church in Nolanville and religious leaders in the community.
Gadd said there have been multiple prayer meetings at the police station over the years, but they have ramped up within the past few weeks.
“Because of the issues occurring in our country today, we’ve had three prayer sessions in the past couple of weeks,” Gadd said Wednesday after the prayer.
Terry Hall, an evangelist with God’s Glory Ministry, has led the prayer meetings since around 2015, she said. Sometimes it is just her praying and some police officers will have joined her.
Gadd said the increased prayer events at the police station are important to see the community support for his department.
“I think, personally, we see a lot of negativity in our news,” Gadd said. “And we see a lot of actions that have occurred with other police officers that we don’t condone.”
One of the pastors who prayed, Antonio Lynch of Christian Walk Ministries in Harker Heights, said the current issues aren’t about race.
“What is going on now is total sin; it’s rebellion against God,” Lynch said after the prayer about the violent demonstrations against police. “The nation has gotten away from God, and this is why we’re in the situation we’re in now.”
During the prayer, Lynch prayed out of the 13th chapter of Romans in the Bible.
“The police ... God put them here for a reason, and to keep his order,” he said after the prayer. “So, why would you go against that? So, when you go against them, you go against God.”
