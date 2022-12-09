Ground Game Texas

A volunteer mans the petition signature roster at Carl Levin Park Saturday afternoon in Harker Heights. The petition aims to overturn the Heights City Council's repeal of an ordinance that decriminlizes marijuana in the city.

 Ricky Green | Herald

Exactly a week after the Harker Heights City Council voted to repeal a voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, the ordinance’s sponsors held a news conference to announce their next step — a referendum to reverse the city’s actions.

Ground Game Texas, the Austin-based progressive group behind the decriminalization initiative, said Tuesday the group had gathered about half of the petition signatures needed to put the issue back on the ballot in May.

