A single vote may have made the difference in the Harker Heights referendum on the City Council’s repeal of the voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
According to unofficial, final vote totals, the referendum received 1,135 “no” votes to 1,134 “yes” votes — a number that required nearly five hours and a hand recount to ascertain.
The referendum — called Proposition A — asked voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote was in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote called for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books — although the city attorney has issued an opinion stating that the vote would not produce such an outcome.
Backers of the original ordinance contend that the city is basing its interpretation on the wrong portion of the city’s code of ordinances.
All results are unofficial until canvassed, which will take place at 3 p.m. May 16.
City officials have said the vote totals could change, since two absentee ballots were sent to military members overseas. They must be returned within seven days of the election in order to be valid.
