This summer’s sewing workshop began two weeks ago with Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood explaining how to make a beach bag from a sewing pattern.
The second workshop continued this past Saturday with Youngblood walking participants through using the pattern to machine sew their projects.
“It’s about following a pattern ... as a way to get started (on projects),” she said of the workshops in a later interview.
Youngblood posted an early, supplemental video earlier in the day that covered interfacing, which she said was a “stabilizer” for the fabric. She explained that for her bag, she was using a medium-weight, fusible (or iron-on) interfacing.
She cut out the pattern and material that would need the backing, then, using the same pattern, cut out the interfacing (this would go onto the back side of the material). She then clipped the corners of the interfacing.
“You’re clipping the corners because you’re going to be sewing these together in many, many places,” she explained.
She then took a damp towel, placed it over the pieces of material and interfacing, and applied an iron to the towel. She held the iron in place for about 10 seconds, saying to simply follow the package directions, and repeated this process all the way down the piece until she reached the end.
The interfacing video would prove to be important for the workshop segment posted later in the afternoon. Those who were using the interfacing learned that it added a layer to the material needing to be sewn, which would make it slightly more difficult to sew through.
Other concepts that Youngblood taught participants were different types of stitching, such as an “ease” stitch. This, she explained is used when one has two pieces to sew together that were of a different shape, like a sleeve on a shirt. Youngblood showed participants how to make a “gather” to help create the curve in the side of the bag.
A baste stitch, she said, was, “A longer stitch so that it’s easier to take in and take out of you need to,” explaining that this is used only to keep the pieces together until they are sewn to the rest of the bag.
Youngblood also addressed “turning,” which she said is, “the bane of many a sewer’s existence.” She demonstrated how to turn the material right-side out, warning that this can be a bit time consuming, and gave tips on how to poke out the corners of the piece (she said one can use a pencil eraser or even a chopstick instead of fancy tools).
She gave viewers a set of tasks, telling them to finish the outside pieces of their projects, make a pocket and put it in the lining, and prepare their linings to be sewn.
She said that she would be adding a video post this Saturday, July 3, that would take viewers through how to finish their projects, adding that anyone with questions could email her at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Watch the interfacing video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/526903362095729, and part two of the workshop at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1193751721069673.
