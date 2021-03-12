The month of March is the month that Read Across America, and our local version, Read Across Central Texas, is taking place.
Last week’s Family Night program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library looked at oral storytelling, and this week library director Lisa Youngblood found a way to combine both that oral tradition and the month-long reading event by looking at the Texas tall tale.
“Today we are going to read across Texas,” Youngblood told viewers of the virtual program.
First, however, she drew everyone’s eye to her costume for the night, that of a cowgirl. She explained to viewers that a cowgirl (or cowboy) would wear something similar, denim jeans, denim shirt, boots, hat, and bandana, and she also explained the function of each.
For instance, the hat would protect one’s head from the hot Texas sun, and the bandana would be functional as a way to protect one’s face from dirt and debris that would blow in the wind on a long cattle drive.
Youngblood then introduced one of Texas’ most famous tall tale characters, Pecos Bill, saying, “Pecos Bill is not just a story, it’s a tall tale.” She explained that a tall tale is a folktale, handed down through the oral tradition, and is so stretched, or overstated, that one knows that it can’t possibly be true.
(Pecos Bill was a character that was created by several authors, including Edward O’Reilly, going back more than 100 years ago and became the embodiment of the Wild West in general, and Texas specifically.)
The tale that Youngblood told was of Pecos Bill’s beginnings, where she also encouraged young viewers to participate as she told the story.
The story went that Pecos Bill’s mother decided that the (extremely large with 18 children) family must move, so they bundled into a covered wagon and headed west.
During a stop along the Pecos River, Bill got left behind, and was found and raised by a coyote family. Then, at the age of 13, he was discovered by a human cowboy, who informed Bill that he, too, is a human. Bill became a cowboy himself, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Youngblood had already talked a little about cattle drives, and at the end of the story she said that entertainment on the trail would consist of both storytelling and singing, so she sang the song (with more encouraged participation) “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” She was aided by her trusty Hank the Cowdog puppet.
To round out the program, Youngblood taught viewers how to make a clomping, galloping sound using their hands and legs, during which her dogs made a surprise appearance. “All my cowdogs decided to come in,” she said. “They just want to know how to sound like horses.”
For more Pecos Bill stories, visit the library at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights or online at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library.
Watch the program on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/110141004364291.
