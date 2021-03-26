The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a number of programs during last week’s spring break with the theme “Reading Road Trip,” taking patrons and viewers on a “stay-cation” through books.
Library director Lisa Youngblood took that theme one step further during last Thursday’s Family Time program by taking viewers on a little road trip of her own with a “car ride.”
Youngblood even held the virtual program in an actual car, belonging to daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid.
Youngblood told viewers at the beginning of the video, “Because we’ve been talking about going on trips and having a little fun, especially with our imaginations ... I thought we would just pretend to get into the car.”
She said they would be focusing on both vocabulary and what it means to be a good passenger.
The first order of business was to look at the different components of the car’s interior, especially the safety features.Youngblood began with the steering wheel and explained the difference between the driver’s and passenger’s sides of the car. She showed the side and rearview mirrors, too.
From there, Youngblood pointed out the gauges of the car. Asked what she thought the most important gauges are, Youngblood Reid said, “I think the most important one is our fuel gauge ... It tells me how much gas I have.”
Youngblood Reid also showed the temperature gauge and speedometer, mentioning that the “MPH” stands for miles per hour. “That’s the average miles you would go at this speed in one hour,” she explained.
After Youngblood showed the gas and brake pedals, they discussed the different gears, as well as the turn signals and windshield wipers.
“We love car trips, we love to go in the car. We don’t even mind taking really long trips,” Youngblood said. “However, we had to be safe and we had to make sure that we had everything with us,” she continued, talking about the various family road trips they had all taken over the years.
While Youngblood Reid showed some of the items she kept in her car for emergencies, such as extra masks and sanitizer, Youngblood showed a bag of some of the items they would have had (and still do take) with them on trips.
These items included books and audiobooks. Youngblood said they also like to listen to podcasts and enjoy singing, either their own songs or those they hear on the radio. Here she sang “The Wheels on the Car” for viewers.
Youngblood suggested other ways to stay entertained would be to tell stories to each other, read to each other, or even play some games (such as “I Spy”). Looking at one’s surroundings can be entertaining, too.
As for what makes a good passenger, Youngblood said to make sure that the driver can concentrate.
“Even if you are just pretending, or when you’re going on a road trip ... Remember, it’s very important to be a good, safe driver, but to be a good, safe passenger, too.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/347353879959585.
