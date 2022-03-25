The Fiber Frenzy program has been a part of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for a few years now. Led by reference librarian Christina Link, the program is one designed to showcase the different fiber arts, such as knitting or embroidery, while providing a space once a month for interested parties to gather and either hone their craft or learn a new one.
There were many options available for attendees last Friday, as Fiber Frenzy was held in the newly opened Maker Space at the library, with tables set up with crochet supplies, embroidery kits, string art, and sewing machines. People could choose these activities, perhaps learning something new from either Link or volunteer Pasha Johnson.
Library director Lisa Youngblood was also on hand, manning the sewing machines, which Collin Hartley, 12, a volunteer at the library, wanted to try. Youngblood walked Hartley through the parts of the machine, let him choose his fabrics, and got him started. By the end of the hour-long program, Hartley had completed his very first project.
“I’m going to use it as a pencil case,” he said, proud of his accomplishment and new skill.
“He put channels in his first piece!” Youngblood exclaimed. “He’ll put the string in it to tie it.”
Karen Bravo Moix of Harker Heights had come for a library card and saw Fiber Frenzy listed on the weekly events. Having just moved to the area, she was on the lookout for something she could do.
“I’ve never been here, and this sounded like something I’d like,” she said.
She had brought a project with her from home, but decided to instead work on some crochet with Johnson. She said she already had some experience with crochet, having been taught by her mother as a child, but wanted to use her time to expand the skill.
Moix and Johnson talked about how relaxing crochet can be, with Johnson saying once one gets the steps down, the repetition can be soothing. “And creative, too,” Moix added. She was flexing her own creativity, making a potholder from three different shades of yarn (a project that she, too, completed within the hour).
Everyone helped one another, those with more experience passing along what they’d learned to those who were learning the craft for the first time, with tips and tricks being shared as everyone chatted companionably as they got to know one another and create something new with nothing more than a single crochet hook and some yarn.
“Our intent behind this group was for people to help each other,” Link said.
People left at the end of the afternoon either with the projects they had begun to continue at home, or with their finished products, and all with smiles on their faces from the relaxed atmosphere and unique bonding experience provided by the program.
Moix said she was already looking forward to attending next month. “This was a lot of fun,” she said. “I’m glad to get out and do something social.”
Fiber Frenzy is held on the third Friday of every month at 4 p.m. at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.