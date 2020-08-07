City of Harker Heights Public Relations Director Jerry Bark has been promoted to the position of assistant city manager. The change went into effect Aug. 3.
Bark served as the city’s public relations director for two years and most recently held the title of interim assistant city manager to provide leadership and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to being named public relations director, Bark served for 23 years as the director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
City Manager David Mitchell, in a press release, said that Bark stepped into the interim assistant city manager role at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It was fitting that we remove the “interim” tag now because of his passion for service with distinction as he transitions to his new job with the City. He’s had a storied career in our organization and I’m excited to see the new chapters he will write as our assistant city manager,” said Mitchell.
In addition to his new duties as assistant city manager, Bark will continue as public relations director with the assistance of volunteers.
According to Bark, the responsibilities of the new job will give him the opportunity to contribute to the overall city budget discussions and strategic planning process.
“I will provide support, information and resolution or recommendations of issues to the city manager and continue to direct legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels,” he said.
The Herald asked Bark how the transition to assistant city manager would be different in comparison to the other positions he has held with the city.
Bark said, “As a department head, you become focused on your departmental mission. As assistant city manager, you become keenly aware that all department personnel and functions are your focus. The work is fast paced, meaning that there are many issues on the table at once and constant communication with the city manager and all other stakeholders becomes critical.”
Bark holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and has over 30 years of municipal government experience.
His professional affiliations include: Texas Recreation and Parks Society serving as chairman of the legislative committee and legislative task force.
He is a member of the National Recreation and Parks Society, Amateur Softball Association, International City Managers Association, Military Child Education Coalition and the Killeen ISD Education Foundation.
Bark has also been associated with the Boys & Girls Club, Armed Services YMCA, Greater Free Clinic and Vive Les Arts Theatre and has served on the board of directors for the Texas Recreation and Parks Society, Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Armed Services YMCA, Amateur Softball Association, KISD Education Foundation and Vive Les Arts Theatre.
Bark is a product of the Killeen Independent School District.
His father was in the military and retired from the U.S. Army at Fort Hood. His mother was a long tenured lab director at Metroplex Hospital.
“My wife, Eva, and I have two sons that have started their own careers (one in the public sector and the other in municipal government),” Bark said. Eva Bark is executive director of human resources with the City of Killeen.
The Herald asked Bark about whom or what gets the credit for his successful life of service to the City and its residents.
He said, “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to serve our residents. Two people who took a chance on me were Steve Carpenter, my former city manager, and David Mitchell, my current city manager.
“What has made my career successful is the relationships you develop with fellow department heads within your city as well as outside,” Bark said.
“I’m in the right place at the right time.”
