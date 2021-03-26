The fifth annual Paws in the Park event returns on Saturday at Purser Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event is a collaboration between the Harker Heights Activities Center, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
It will look slightly different from years past, even last year, as Paws in the Park took place before the pandemic shutdowns.
“We will be commending social distancing, as well as face coverings,” said Activities Center Coordinator Sara Gibbs.
The event will feature an agility course, pet adoption opportunities, pet services and products, and several vendors with dog-related items for purchase. Gibbs said that vendors will be socially distancing, as well.
Four separate contests will also be held in Pavilion B throughout the afternoon. The Dog and Owner Lookalike contest will begin at 2 p.m.; the Best Dressed contest will begin at 2:45 p.m.; the Best Dog Trick contest will begin at 3:30 p.m.; and the Smallest Dog and Biggest Dog contest will take place at 4:15 p.m. Gibbs said that entrants for the Smallest Dog must be over the age of 1 year.
“We will be giving different prizes for first, second, and third place in the contests,” Gibbs said.
Dog tags are among the prizes that will be awarded for each place winner in each of the contests, and will be engraved with the event name and year, contest name, and the award standing.
Gibbs did reiterate, “We do ask that all dogs be current on vaccinations, and if outside the dog park fence area, they must be on a leash.”
Anyone with questions or needing more information can call Gibbs at the Activities Center at 254-953-5493, or go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs-events/special-events.
“We are very excited for this (event),” Gibbs said, “and are excited to see the patrons and dogs who are coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.