Motorists in Harker Heights and Nolanville may face some obstacles today, as construction work is performed on a railroad crossing and the eastbound 1-14 access road.
In the Harker Heights area, the Texas Department of Transportation (Waco District) will temporarily close the eastbound lanes on the I-14 frontage road from Rosewood Drive in Killeen to just east of Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights for pavement repairs,
The roadwork will reduce traffic to one lane.
The closures were scheduled to begin Thursday, and be completed today, weather permitting.
Closures will be active from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during both days of operation.
TxDOT urges all motorists in the area to reduce their speed approaching the work zone and to be aware of all signage, construction personnel, and equipment in the area
In Nolanville, work is being performed on the BNSF Railway crossing at Main Street, which will close the crossing to traffic for at least part of the day today.
RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc., based in El Dorado, Kansas, is conducting the work. The company completed work at the Fifth Street crossing in Nolanville Wednesday.
“They’ll be done tomorrow (Friday) with the road closure portion of it,” said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, who said she believes ties are being replaced along the track.
Questions to RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. and BNSF were not immediately returned.
