Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was “Man, It’s Hot!” and featured storytimes and science times that focused on the hot weather we experience here in Central Texas.
But when our weather took a turn and became rainy, library director Lisa Youngblood adapted and made Family Night one about rain ... sort of.
“Originally we were going to do a sunshiny storytime tonight, but yesterday and today — RAIN, a lot of rain,” Youngblood said at the beginning of the virtual program. “I’ve got my raincoat and I’ve got my ... Texas umbrella with me, so I thought we should just go ahead and do a story about rain.”
Decked out in her rainy-weather gear, Youngblood asked children to use their imaginations as she read the classic children’s book “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett.
In the story, grandpa tells his grandchildren a tall tale about food falling from the sky — burgers, eggs and pancakes, spaghetti and meatballs, mashed potatoes and peas, food that the townspeople eat three times a day.
Unfortunately, the “weather” worsens, and soon uncontrolled amounts of food rain destruction, and the townspeople have to get away by sailing on a raft made of old toast to a new land, one which has grocery stores instead.
Youngblood read the story while dodging huge pieces of “food” herself. Large pieces of bread and toast, giant pats of butter, huge pancakes, and massive meatballs were flung at her throughout the story, forcing her to duck on more than one occasion and giving viewers quite a hilarious surprise.
“Evidently, you used your imagination a little too much!” she said to her viewers at the end of the program.
“I had my kids throw things at me, and they had a great time!” Youngblood said, laughing, in a later interview. “We had a great time and a lot of fun showing the kids something new.”
Watch the entire video, complete with food-flinging, on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1586787588170118
