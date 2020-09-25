A group that supports police and other first responders stopped outside the Harker Heights police station and others in the Killeen area Saturday in a show of support for local cops.
About 50 to 100 members from Project Overwatch along with riders from Wind Therapy Freedom Riders and members of the community stopped outside several police stations, including Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Project Overwatch is a veteran-based organization that supports first responders, said Haley Brown, marketing manager for the organization.
“We support firefighters and police officers, and we want them to know that they are not alone and there are people that are here for them.” she said.
Luis Rodriguez, Wind Therapy Freedom Riders national president, said his riders came to support the local police.
“The goal is to have community events and let the police officers know that the community is behind them,” he said “As much as the news carries all of the bad stuff that is going on and anti-police rhetoric we are out here to let them know that the community does care and we love and support them.”
Rodriguez said the organization goes out to police stations and shakes their hands and give out their business cards.
“If the department has like a parade or anything like that and they want motorcycles for it, we come out,” he said, “If they have fundraisers or if an officer needs help — anytime that they need community involvement we will come out and help. They can count on us and we will be there,”
Jamahl Labbe, president of Project Overwatch, said the morale for the police department is down right now,
“The loudest voices are the negative voices,” he said, “We are countering that and trying to find a balance.”
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd said, “The Project Overwatch stop in Harker Heights was very uplifting to see how much the men and women of Central Texas appreciate their police departments. Their presence reinforced to our officers how much their hard work and dedication to our community is appreciated.
“The officers who were present described the overwatch stop as amazing, and that it was awesome to see the big turnout, and to know there is a lot of support for law enforcement during these challenging times,” Gadd said.
Rodriguez said the turnout for the rally was a success as a whole.
“We had community members come out to thank their local departments,” he said, “Almost every chief of police came out in support of their officers.”
For more information, go to project-overwatch.org or their Facebook page Project Overwatch and wtfrs.com.
