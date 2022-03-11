A new medical facility is coming to Harker Heights.
On Wednesday, ClearSky Health and several local officials broke ground for a new 40,000-square-foot rehabilitation hospital next to Seton Medical Center.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith and other officials from the City Council, chamber of commerce and hospital personnel were on hand to witness the event and wield a shovel.
In his opening remarks, ClearSky Health CEO Darby Brockette welcomed guests to the location at 760 W. Central Texas Expressway, between Seton and nearby Sam’s Club.
“I have fond memories of this area,” Brockette said. “My grandfather, a Methodist minister, traveled through here many years ago.”
He said the commitment to health and wellness was the reason he is a part of ClearSky. The company’s dedication to providing service to an underserved local population was the reason his team began seeking space in this area to locate a facility, Brockette said.
“We were welcomed with open arms by the city of Harker Heights,” said the CEO as he addressed the crowd who came for the ceremony. He turned to Mayor Spencer Smith and remarked, “I will guarantee good care,” he said.
The organization currently owns and operates two hospitals in Texas, Weatherford and Flower Mound, with plans to open two more in Waxahachie and Mansfield. With hospitals in Louisiana and New Mexico, the organization plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Wisconsin.
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights will provide specialized rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.
“A high level of care can expand the quality of life,” Brockette said.
In an interview with Andy Rosen, ClearSky’s senior vice president of development, he pointed out that patients who need rehabilitation every day or several days a week might balk at having to add a lengthy drive to another facility.
“Patients who must find transportation and/or travel even an hour to receive care might shorten the term or discontinue rehabilitation altogether,” Rosen said.
“By providing high-level care locally, patients and their families are more likely to continue their course of treatment and therefore have a higher success rate, even a lower mortality rate,” Rosen said.
The hospital will provide a level of therapy that’s available only through medical rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive individualized care from an interdisciplinary team that includes physical occupational and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services and other specialized services.
“We will bring some 100 new jobs to the area,” said Brockette. “Sixty percent will be clinical staff, with the remainder of positions divided between technology, clerical and houskeeping and supply departments.
“We will work with other qualified personnel if needed on a consulting basis; social workers and case managers will also be available,” Brockette said.
The new facility is expected to open its doors in the spring of 2023 and will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym, dining room and an activity of daily living space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.