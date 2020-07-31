The renovation of Fire Station No. 2 on Stillhouse Lake Road in south Harker Heights is well underway. A grand opening ceremony celebrating this major transformation of the station could be shortly after the first of the year.
In an interview with the Herald on Tuesday, Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul Sims and Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks said that to see the progress that’s being made every day is exciting to the point of unbelievable.
Hicks said, “I go out there every day and it never looks the same from the day before. Where there was an unfinished wall on my earlier trip, I see a wall the next day in place as if it was completed overnight or earlier in the day.”
Fire Station No. 2 was occupied in 2000, according to Sims. The city built the original 6,800-square-foot structure. Firemen became construction workers when they weren’t involved in fire service.
Sims said, “Today, almost 20 years later we decided because the station is in a great location to serve the growth of housing and commercial buildings that it would remain in its present location and be expanded.”
Approximately 2,300 square feet of improved usable space is being added.
Sims explained that the new design moves the firefighters’ living space to the south side and that will be individual dormitory type of space much like at Central Fire Station on Indian Trail.
Hicks said, “The list of new features is impressive such as enough space to house six firefighters, dedicated office areas, more trucks to respond to an ever-increasing number of calls in that part of the city, communications equipment, a gym area, and best of all, when Station 2 is completed, it will become independent and have all the technology needed to train and do business without having to make trips to Central Fire Station. The new location will also have its own complete cancer initiative facility for the safety of the crews.”
Sims said the Central Fire Station has a training room with all the most up-to-date equipment. That same echnology will be available at Station 2.
“The apparatus bay is getting a major facelift. The number of firefighting and medical vehicles, however, will remain the same, including a quint, ambulance, brush truck and reserve engine,” Sims said.
The construction work on the station began in June and the work is about 30 percent complete at this point, Sims said.
