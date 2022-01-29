With the growth of Central Texas and with the 2020 census confirming those results, the state legislative lines have been redrawn.
The City of Harker Heights has been moved from Texas House District 54, represented by Republican Brad Buckley of Salado, to District 55 represented by Republican Hugh Shine of Temple.
Shine visited with city staff and Mayor Spencer Smith in early December, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Shine attended Tuesday’s City Council workshop and provided some insight on the key outcomes from the 87th Legislative Session and what he foresees with regard to the upcoming 88th Legislative Session.
The city has also secured the services of Dr. Thomas Longoria of Texas State University in San Marcos. These services are to assist in formulating, distributing and guiding the city in the process of soliciting the opinions of residents.
In other news, the city attorney has reviewed Chapter 125 Harker Heights Code of Ordinances: Establishments Not licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) — and made a determination that changes are necessary in order to provide for clarification and for compliance with TABC’s regulatory authority.
Concerning Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code, (CIAC) which serves as the advisory committee for the 2022 Wastewater Impact Fee Study, city staff recommends that the council establish the public hearing dates for Feb. 22, 2022 and March 8, 2022, City Council meetings.
In April 2021, the City of Harker Heights authorized Freese and Nichols Inc. (FNI) to perform an impact fee analysis for the southeast portion of the City’s wastewater system.
The purpose of this report is to document the methodology used in the development and calculation of wastewater impact fees for the city.
