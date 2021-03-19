Depending on your perspective, change can be revitalizing or downright inconvenient.
Some homeowners have ignored the guidelines for the City of Harker Heights’ new trash service.
Lest citizens forget, the collection vehicles for the new 96-gallon trash carts will pick up only the green carts whose lids are closed and placed at the road on collection days. Everything else left sitting on the ground — such as boxes full of trash, plastic bags, tree limbs and old overflowing cans — will not be loaded and remain at the curb.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, following Tuesday’s council workshop, “We are seeing improvement with the new trash service process. Anytime a change occurs in our daily routine, new habits will need to be formed.”
According to information from the Waste Management, Inc. website, the 64-gallon cart holds the equivalent of three trash bags and serves three to four people. The 96-gallon cart holds seven trash bags and serves five to seven people.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde told the Herald Wednesday, “The best option for removing trash that is not being picked up is for residents to take advantage of the Resident Recycling Drop Center located at 1761 FM 2410, between Indian Trail and Warrior’s Path.
“This service is provided with no additional cost to Harker Heights residents and all you have to do is present a copy of your utility bill and a valid ID.”
The Drop Center operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on holidays. The gate closes at 4:40 p.m., according to Hyde.
The items accepted are plastic, aluminum, paper, paperboard, flattened cardboard, glass, scrap metal, tires with or without rims, used cooking oil, brush, and bulk waste such as furniture and appliances. Any appliance that once contained Freon must have a certificate indicating the professional removal of Freon.
Motor oil is not accepted at the drop center.
Hyde reported that residents are beginning to realize the convenience of the City Drop Center.
“We’ve made a concerted effort to inform our community about it for quite some time and our business has definitely picked up at the drop center,” Hyde said.
“When it comes to transporting items to the center, we understand that not everyone owns a truck to move a large amount of items,” Hyde said.
“It may take some creativity on the part of residents on how they fill their trash carts. Limbs may have to be cut shorter. For grass and leaves, smaller bags may be the answer. Using both days of the weekly schedule to devise ways of how the cart will be loaded is also a possibility.”
Several council members are also concerned that not everyone has the means to get trash to the recycling center. Some of them discussed setting aside a few special days throughout the year for the picking up of brush, leaves and grass. They’ve also discussed the purchase of a special vehicle for that purpose and adding days to the schedule.
Mitchell told the council, “We will bring back options for you to consider.These options could include renegotiating the Waste Management contract, if we request them to conduct additional services, as well as city-provided options.
“Anytime additional services are requested of an existing contract, more times than not the fees for those services will increase.”
