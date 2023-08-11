A small but cordial group of about 60 Harker Heights residents gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Training Room at Central Fire Station to meet-and-greet Shannon Stephens, the Harker Heights Fire Department’s newly hired fire chief, who took command on July 10.

The come-and-go crowd stopped by between 3:30 and 5 p.m. to meet the chief along with his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Addison Sewell, who will be a freshman this fall at Harker Heights High School.

