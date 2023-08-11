A small but cordial group of about 60 Harker Heights residents gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Training Room at Central Fire Station to meet-and-greet Shannon Stephens, the Harker Heights Fire Department’s newly hired fire chief, who took command on July 10.
The come-and-go crowd stopped by between 3:30 and 5 p.m. to meet the chief along with his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Addison Sewell, who will be a freshman this fall at Harker Heights High School.
The room filled with first responders, representatives of city government and city services, law enforcement officers, senior citizens, and others who wanted to meet Stephens for the first time and discuss the fire and medical service that covers the City of Harker Heights and surrounding areas.
Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks said in a recent interview with KDH that the Wednesday event was a way of fostering strong bonds between our first responders and the people we serve. Hicks said, “We want residents to feel they can ask questions, share concerns and engage in meaningful conversations with not only Chief Stephens but with all first responders.”
Stephens’ wife, Amanda, who is a registered nurse, told the Herald, “Shannon had told me stories about the people he had met here and how welcoming they were. Today was the first day I was able to connect names with faces and how he’s described the people of Harker Heights has been so true. We’re excited about serving many years here.”
Chief Stephens, 47, was a 24-year veteran of the Colony Fire Department and had served as assistant fire chief since 2014.
Stephens said, “I could not be more flattered in terms of the reception we’ve received. I’ve been very delighted regarding how glad I am to be here. Whatever success I experience as part of the HFFD leadership, it’s a strong “We.” That’s a large part of my DNA. What I’d like to see with this fire department is an understanding that it’s not a “me” kind of thing but it’s to create something special that radiates within this fire service in Central Texas.”
According to Stephens, “When a call comes in, the bay doors go up, the red trucks go out and they perform public safety service. There’s not a chief behind when the alarm sounds, it’s the people on the trucks. Everything we do is to support the people who are asking for our help and the first responders who are called to perform that mission.”
Harker Heights City Councilman Tony Canterino told the Herald at the reception Wednesday, “Chief Stephens is a top-notch professional in every aspect. He’s smart and strong on training and his experience working with a lakeside community will be beneficial to Harker Heights.”
