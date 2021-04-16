The fourth in a series of Front Yard Forums will be held at 6 p.m. today (Friday) at the Gest residence located at 3420 Shoreline Drive.
The third one, held April 15, at 807 S. Ann Blvd., was coordinated by Stacey Wilson, a candidate for Place 5 on the Harker Heights City Council in the May 1 election.
The number of residents attending the April 15 forum was not available at press time.
Two other Front Yard Forums have been held. Robert Dixon hosted the first forum on April 1, which drew 12 residents to his home on East Deer Run Pass.
Brenda Johnson, who lives at 717 Coyote Circle, hosted the second forum on April 8 that attracted the largest number of citizens, so far. Nineteen residents and three of the candidates, who are running for places on the Harker Heights City Council, gathered at the Johnson residence.
Katherine Paris attended the April 8 forum and told the Herald that she loved the front-yard format and that she would come again.
“I came to the meeting because I’m concerned about the safety of the children and wanted to hear the candidates tell us about their plans,” Paris said.
One resident, who asked not to be identified, said he the forum was great and hoped more would be offered.
He said, “This gathering helped me get a handle on the local issues that the council members face and try to appreciate their positions.”
Johnson told the Herald, “For too long, some us haven’t been in touch with what’s going on in our city. I volunteered my front lawn and gave the candidates a chance to meet the residents and for everyone to express their concerns.”
Howard “Scot” Arey is running for the Place 2 position against incumbent Michael Blomquist, who is also mayor pro tem.
Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Harris and Stacey Wilson are candidates seeking the Place 5 position on the Council.
Not all the candidates have made appearances at the forums. Two of the candidates who have opted to skip the forums expressed their concerns with the forum’s format and structure.
Blomquist told the Herald, “These forums are not neutral or a controlled event for all participants.” Blomquist responded by email last Friday, “My opponent and several of his supporters have created a hostile environment for disabled veterans, so I chose not to attend.
“They have publicly called on us to resign from council, as they state that we don’t have the right to be elected council members to represent their fellow citizens,” Blomquist said.
Arey responded by email Tuesday, “My opponent said last week that I made the comment that he should resign. That is completely false and he knows I never said that, but I did say he should abstain from tax increase votes that he does not pay himself.”
“I previously stated to the entire council that fully exempt members should abstain from property tax increase votes that result in others’ taxes going up but not for the exempt Council member.
This is especially incomprehensible, as the City Manager David Mitchell said, “The reason for keeping reserves at this level is a fear of further increases in lost revenue from the 100 percent exemption,” Arey said.
Blomquist said, “I’m happy to answer and address any citizen’s concerns or questions regarding my record or campaign for reelection. Please check out my site at Facebook.com/michaelblomquistforcitycouncil for more information.
Harris also expressed reservations about the forum’s format.
“I chose not to attend the front yard forums based on the fact of not having a neutral playing field.
“I prefer standard decorum with a moderator open to the citizens.
“Although I value all citizens’ concerns to know who they are voting for, platform focus, education, experience and qualifications, I will be available and open to any and all citizens at the Harker Heights City Council/KISD Chamber Forum on April 15.”
