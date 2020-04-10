It might not be a surprise for everyone to hear about the presence of coyotes in Central Texas. But it Is rather unusual to find one of them roaming your backyard.
Heights resident Debra Hart caught a glimpse on a rather large coyote in her backyard last week and was even able to record a short video of the animal.
“I couldn’t believe they got that big,” she said.
Hart, who lives in the Country Trails neighborhood, was surprised by the unusual visitor and posted her video on the Nextdoor neighborhood website to inform other residents about the presence of the wild dogs.
While she didn’t feel scared or threatened, she wanted people to be aware.
Hart also contacted the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, but was told that animal control officers don’t have the necessary equipment to trap large animals like coyotes. She was told to contact the game warden if the animal would become aggressive.
Coyotes are common throughout Texas. Their adaptability and opportunistic diet help them adapt easily to the expansion of human communities into their habitat.
According to information on the Texas Park and Wildlife department’s website, coyote sightings are on the rise across America and found in all 48 continental states.
While coyotes primarily hunt small animals such as mice, rats and rabbits, they also scavenge for garbage and food left outdoors.
The website also states that coyotes hunt at all hours of the day and night but may be seen more often in the early morning or just before sunset.
They can either live alone or in small packs of up to six individuals.
Angel Boucher, who lives off Indian Trail in Harker Heights, has caught footage of coyotes on her home security system covering her backyard.
Contrary to the large animal Hart saw, the coyote in her backyard appeared to be smaller in size and age.
“I would say it’s a baby or teenager coyote,” Boucher said. “The one here honestly seems more frightened than aggressive. When a stray cat appeared one night, it took off.”
While the coyote is a regular visitor at night, Boucher has never seen it during the day and therefore never contacted animal control services.
“It doesn’t seem aggressive, so I’m not trying to bother Mother Nature,” she said. “Unless it becomes aggressive … I don’t plan to change anything. I tell my neighbors I see it, just so they can keep their animals in at night. Otherwise, it’s part of nature so let it be.”
Jerry Bark, public relations officer for the City of Harker Heights, was surprised to hear about coyotes within neighborhood limits.
While coyote sightings aren’t out of the ordinary, locations like Antelope Trail in the Country Trails neighborhood are unusual.
“Normally, it Is closer to the lake area, where there is a lot of oak land,” Bark said. “They normally don’t venture into the Market Heights area or anything like that.”
The local Pet Adoption Center usually partners with the Texas Park and Wildlife office in Temple to handle the relocation of the animal in similar situations.
“We do that with deer as well,” Bark said. “If there is an injured deer, they will assist us … They majorly handle it in relocating the animal to another location.”
Bark recommended residents to still contact the Pet Adoption Center at 254-953-5472 in order to find a quick solution.
“Ask for the adoption manager and she will take care of it,” he said. “She is pretty good at it.”
