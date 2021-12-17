As day turned to night at the Harker Heights Community Park on Dec. 10, the scene turned to car, after car, after car, after car making their way into the park for what seemed like a huge reunion of some kind.
That assumption would be right, as the City of Harker Heights reunited with the ever-popular Frost Fest after a pandemic break last year.
Activities center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “There is so much to do here and look at the crowd! The turnout is more that we expected!
“Forty vendors have shown up for this Frost Fest and that doesn’t include Santa being here, a super slide, a trackless train and a performance by the Western Flyers bringing their own brand of country swing, fast fiddles and favorite music of the season,” Gibbs said.
There was no one keeping an official count of the Frost Fest crowd but if parking was any indication of how many children of all ages filled the park, one could easily surmise there were several hundred residents in attendance.
There were a few parking spaces available but very few, according to a spokesperson from Harker Heights Parks and Recreation.
The event also featured the showing of “Elf” as the December Movie in the Park at the softball complex sponsored by the activities center and parks and recreation.
Harker Heights residents waited in long lines with the most popular being the Santa Tent, Super Slide, the Trackless Train, Snow making Bubble and a Marshmallow Roast sponsored by Scout Troop 287, who’ve been scouting in Central Texas since 1961.
Waiting in line to see Santa was Hailey Kloeker, the daughter of Joel and DeeDee Kloeker. DeeDee is a staff member at the Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Other special attractions were Sparky the Fire Dog from the Fire Department plus a fire truck and ambulance. Representatives of of the Harker Heights Police were also on hand.
Two elves even showed up and cruised through the vendor tents. Attracting photographers were Johnny Vinson and his girlfriend, Colette Hardin, of Belton. For a couple of elves, they definitely dressed their parts.
Many of the vendors had been to Frost Fest before, but there were some new ones including: Brown for the Crown/Our Little Miss Pageant, Bows by Kasha, LLC, All About Exotic Wildlife and 11 Sage and Things 11.
