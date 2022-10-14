Lone Star Paving this week completed repairing the street damage on Miller’s Crossing to the east of Harker Heights City Hall near Carl Levin Park caused by Winter Storm Uri two years ago.
The construction company, using more than six heavy pieces of equipment and several workers, completed the task in one day on Monday.
Traffic was running smoothly Monday evening and Tuesday over three major areas on Miller’s Crossing of what were described in construction terms as point repairs.
In an interview Tuesday, Director of Plant Services Mark Hyde said, “The damage to Miller’s Crossing was considered to be some of the worst failures in the point repair category.”
“The City had notified residents that the construction would be underway on Monday. There was one lane open in the midst of the construction zone that motorists could use for alternate routes to make their way to Carl Levin Park and other parts of the neighborhood. We were extremely pleased that the contractors were able to finish the work in just one day.”
According to Hyde, the next street repair project was to begin Oct. 12 on Verna Lee Boulevard but Lone Star Paving told the city early Wednesday morning that work on Verna Lee had been rescheduled for Oct. 17.
