SALADO — The Board of Directors of the Salado Museum and College Park has named Lynette McCain-Jones as executive director for the historic museum effective Jan. 9.
Mrs. McCain-Jones has served on the SMCP board of directors since 2019, most recently as treasurer. She also serves on the Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games committee.
She owned and operated the popular Salado eatery, McCain’s Bakery and Café, from 2008 until her retirement in 2020.
“Lynette’s role as executive director will be to represent the museum in and around Salado and Central Texas working with both civic and social area organizations,” said Sterling Ambrose, president of the SMCP board. “The vision we share is for Lynette to spearhead our efforts to increase museum revenue and public awareness of the museum and its programs through private and corporate support, partnerships with local organizations, and a calendar of fundraising events, traveling exhibits, and presentations that highlight the rich heritage of Salado.”
“I joined the museum board of directors with a desire to help keep alive the history of the Village of Salado and Bell County,” McCain-Jones said.
“I have a deep love of history, especially western heritage, cowboy life and ranching that is prevalent throughout the area. I look forward to working with the board of directors to develop a five-year plan for the future direction of both the Museum and College Park and the annual Scottish Gathering.”
