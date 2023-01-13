Lynette McCain-Jones

Lynette McCain-Jones

SALADO — The Board of Directors of the Salado Museum and College Park has named Lynette McCain-Jones as executive director for the historic museum effective Jan. 9.

Mrs. McCain-Jones has served on the SMCP board of directors since 2019, most recently as treasurer. She also serves on the Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games committee.

