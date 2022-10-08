Area residents are invited to Salado over Halloween weekend for the annual Tablerock Fright Trail.
The trail will be open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.
In 1999, the newly finished half-mile-long Tablerock Trail was first turned into a Fright Trail, at the urging of Tablerock board chair Jackie Mills.
The Fright Trail is based on a “Psycho Path” concept Mills experienced at an outdoor theater conference that fall in Ohio. She subsequently wrote three-minute scripts for about 30 of the classic fairy tales plus facts about the authors.
The guides were given scripts containing information about the famous authors to put in the guide’s own words as the group of attendees walked from skit to skit.
Auditions were then held for elementary to college-age actors and guides for the trail.
Fright Trail has grown over the past 24 years. Some of the classics originally used have been dropped, making way for more exciting tales. Mills encouraged the kids to write their own scripts and has helped them to do so.
This year, 18 classical scenes will be used on the trail.
Tablerock Amphitheater is on Royal Street in Salado. The Sheriff’s Posse will help attendees park their cars free from sunset, 6:30 p.m., with the last entry accepted at 9:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 for adults, $3 for students & children under 12.
Our earnings for Fright Trail go to scholarships for high school seniors who are in the show “Salado Legends.”
Birthday parties are welcomed with refreshments purchased from the concession stand for a nominal fee.
