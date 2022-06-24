Bell County has a new millionaire, as of last week.
A Salado resident won the top prize of $1 million after purchasing a Texas Lottery scratch ticket at a Belton convenience store.
The Power 200X game ticket was purchased at Family Food Mart, 418 S. Main St. The winner chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery Commission said.
Workers at the Family Food Mart learned last week that they sold a winning ticket, said Jose Colunga, a cashier at the business.
“We found out a week ago,” he said, adding that a percentage of the winnings that the store receives will be likely reinvested into the business.
News of the winning ticket has prompted a surge in sales of lottery tickets at the store, Colunga said.
“We did have an increase in lotto sales,” he said.
The prize was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, the Texas Lottery Commission said. Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes.
“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes,” the commission said in a news release.
Other Central Texas residents have become instant lottery winners in recent years.
In August 2018, a Belton shopper won a $16 million Lotto Texas jackpot after purchasing a ticket at Longhorn Drive In Grocery, 2218 Holland Road in Belton.
The following month, in September 2018, a $10 scratch ticket paid off big for a Bruceville-Eddy resident who won $1 million at a Gatesville store.
An anonymous Holland resident won $1 million in the Money scratch-off game in 2020, FME reported. That winning ticket was bought at Guy’s Quick Stop, 100 S. Franklin St. in Holland.
Those who win $1 million or more from the lottery can chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery Commission said.
