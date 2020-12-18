Santa Claus is coming to Harker Heights on Christmas Eve.
Santa will venture through the city Thursday night along a designated route escorted by the Harker Heights Fire Department.
Due to Santa’s busy schedule on Christmas Eve, he will be unable to visit every street in town. To ensure everyone has an opportunity to see Santa, he has agreed to drive by several additional locations throughout town.
The new locations will include Harker Heights Elementary School, H-E-B, Harker Heights High School and Union Grove Middle School.
Due to COVID-19 and to make sure Santa stays healthy enough to deliver all the presents, he will NOT be stopping to get out of the fire truck. However, he will pause briefly to wave and say hello.
The event will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, and he will gradually make his way through the designated neighborhoods. Times will vary from street to street.
Unfortunately, there will not be a live tracker, but everyone can follow the Harker Heights Fire Department on Facebook for the latest updates and the map of Santa’s route. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Anyone who has questions or would like a copy of the route can call the Harker Heights Fire Department at 254-699-2688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.