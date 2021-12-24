The Harker Heights Fire Department will conduct its annual Christmas Eve Santa Route throughout the city on Christmas Eve, beginning at 6 p.m.
Saint Nick will be escorted by HHFD atop one of the fire department’s various trucks along three designated routes.
While driving Santa through town is a time-honored tradition in Harker Heights, the HHFD will also be busy fulfilling the commitment to the safety of the citizens when emergency services are needed.
Santa will be unable to drive down every street in town but in an effort to ensure everyone has an opportunity to see Santa, HHFD has agreed to drive by Harker Heights Elementary, H-E-B, Harker Heights High School and Union Grove Middle School.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Santa will not be stopping along the route to climb down from the truck and mingle with the crowds but will pause briefly to wave, say “hello” and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Residents are advised to look for the flashing lights on the fire trucks and the sounds of sirens and horns this evening.
Industrial technology is working on a “live” tracker.
Residents can follow the HHFD on Facebook for the latest updates and the map of Santa’s route.
Call the HHFD at 254-699-2688 with questions about Santa on the fire truck or to get a copy of the Christmas Eve routes.
