The Harker Heights Fire Department announces the annual Christmas Eve Santa Route that will be back on the road throughout the city on Christmas Eve, beginning at 6 p.m.
The “Jolly Old Elf” will be escorted by HHFD atop one of the fire department’s various trucks along a designated route.
Santa has a busy schedule on Christmas Eve, but due to the growing number of people living in Harker Heights, the HHFD will also be busy fulfilling the commitment to the safety of the citizens when emergency services are needed.
Santa will be unable to drive down every street in town but in an effort to ensure everyone has an opportunity to see Santa, HHFD has agreed to drive by Harker Heights Elementary, H-E-B, Harker Heights High School and Union Grove Middle School.
Due to the COVID pandemic, he will not be stopping along the route to climb down from the truck and mingle with the crowds but will pause briefly to wave, say “hello” and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
The exact time of arrival will vary from street to street but Santa says, “I’m looking forward to seeing many of you so be patient and look for the flashing lights on the fire trucks and the sounds of sirens and horns.”
Industrial technology is working on a “live” tracker but when it comes to technology, things don’t always come together.
If that happens, residents can follow the HHFD on Facebook for the latest updates and the map of Santa’s route.
Call the HHFD at 254-699-2688 with questions about Santa on the fire truck or to get a copy of the Christmas Eve routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.