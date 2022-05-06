Harker Heights and Nolanville-area voters will head to the polls Saturday to cast ballots in the Killeen ISD board election.
Early voting for the election concluded Tuesday, with 890 voters casting ballots at the Harker Heights Recreation Center polling site over seven days of voting.
Because two state propositions are on the ballot, registered Bell County voters were able to cast ballots at any of eight county early-voting sites.
A total of 11,785 ballots were cast countywide.
For Saturday’s election, Harker Heights will have three polling locations, and Nolanville will have one. Residents can vote at any of the 42 polling sites in the county. See the full list at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
No city races are up for grabs in Nolanville, where municipal elections take place in November.
In Harker Heights, Jennifer McCann and Tony Canterino were effectively declared elected to the Harker Heights City Council to Place 1 and Place 3, respectively.
The City Council voted to cancel the city’s May 7 municipal election because both candidates were unopposed for election.
McCann and Canterino will take office on May 10, in accordance with the election code.
Voting will still take place in Harker Heights for the Killeen Independent School District board election, which features three contested races.
Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones is seeking reelection to her Place 2 seat, and is being challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr and Oliver Mintz, both of Killeen, are vying for the Place 3 seat on the board.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights are both seeking the Place 1 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.