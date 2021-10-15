The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program brings science concepts to life every week through a variety of methods, usually an experiment or demonstration.
Two weeks ago, however, library clerk Heather Heilman did something a little different when she instead held a storytime that celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.
Heilman noted at the opening of the short Facebook Live video that the library had been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month all week, so, “Today I’m going to read you a book about a Hispanic scientist.”
The nonfiction selection was titled “Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist Julio C. Tello” by Monica Brown (who is of Peruvian descent herself). The book was written in both Spanish and English (Spanish on the left-hand pages, English on the right), and was full of bright illustrations.
So, who was Julio Cesar Tello?
Known as the father of Peruvian archaeology, Tello was born in 1880 in Huarochiri, Peru, a small town located in the highlands east of Lima. He and his siblings grew up discovering pottery, bones and skulls in the Andes foothills, and his unflappability around the human remains earned him the nickname “sharuko,” or “brave.” His findings as a child and his fascination with the history of his people would be the basis for his studies and career.
His aunt brought him to Lima when he was 12 years old so that he could study. He went on to graduate from medical school, then came to the U.S. in 1909 to study at Harvard University, where he earned a degree in anthropology and archaeology. Upon his return to Peru, he worked as an archaeologist (making him the first indigenous archaeologist in South America) and made many important discoveries, one of which was that the indigenous people and cultures of Peru lived more than 3,000 years ago (this was significant as the prevailing school of thought was that these originated in Mexico and/or Central America, going back only about 1,500 years).
Tello died in 1947, and was buried on the ground of the National Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, a museum that he founded.
Heilman encouraged anyone interested in learning more about Tello to check out the book, which is currently available at the library.
