A recent Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library used a pumpkin to teach viewers some physical science.
Last week, library clerk Heather Heilman again used a pumpkin in the program, this time to show viewers how to repurpose a pumpkin and turn it into something practical.
Heilman opened the virtual program by asking viewers a simple question: What can one do to repurpose a pumpkin? The answer was, turn it into a planter.
The materials she used were simple and things that most people have around their homes: a small pumpkin (though any size would work), a plate or other container to hold the fibers and seeds from the pumpkin’s interior, a knife, and some soil.
Heilman said that she would be hollowing out the pumpkin and planting its own seeds in it, though she said that one could use any seeds or small plant for this project. She did caution that as she was just now planting the seeds, the results would not be visible for some time.
She began by cutting off the top of the pumpkin and removing the fibers and seeds from inside.
“For a small pumpkin, this has a lot of seeds in it,” she observed. As she worked, she told viewers that seeds should be planted “an inch or two” into the soil. Any deeper, she said, and the seeds won’t sprout.
Once the pumpkin was empty, she filled it about two-thirds of the way with her soil, added three or four seeds, then covered them with the remaining soil.
“You’re going to want to set this some place where it’s going to get some sun — it can be outside, it can be inside — and you’re going to want to keep it moist,” she said, explaining that the soil would need to be checked every few days, but overwatering will cause the pumpkin to decompose faster and inhibit the plant’s growth.
Once the pumpkin begins to go soft, she said the entire thing can be planted in the ground. The pumpkin will continue to decompose, adding nutrients to the surrounding soil and the plant.
Heilman said of the project, “It’s a non-waste way to start a plant.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/287252336592127
