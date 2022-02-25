The Science Tome program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is a weekly virtual program that introduces science concepts to children through discussions, experiments, and demonstrations.
Wednesday’s edition, however, held a discussion and activity that was designed more for parents to help them aid their children in identifying emotions.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said the purpose of the day’s program was to, “talk about some ways to make it easier for children, and especially small children, to understand feelings better, and perhaps even express themselves better.”
Emotional development in children is an important part of childhood development, leading to the development of other skills that will ultimately influence their academic and social success, such as self-awareness, relationship building and responsible decision making. And just like anything else, support from parents and caregivers is vital.
Children notice emotions in those around them, as well as themselves, beginning at birth and continuing through their first year of life. They learn to express those emotions through their third year, and it is here where they learn the vocabulary and language to express verbally what they’re feeling. The managing of emotion is learned through the child’s fifth year.
Heilman’s activity suggestion for emotion identification relied on only two materials — plastic Easter eggs and a Sharpie marker.
Drawing faces on the eggs with the marker, said Heilman, can help a child without the vocabulary to identify feelings, both in themselves and in others.
Heilmann had three eggs, and she drew a sad face on one, an excited face on another, and an angry face on the third (she suggested looking at the emoji icons on one’s phone for more ideas).
Drawing the eyes on the top half of the egg and the mouth on the bottom half allows for “mixing and matching,” too; for instance, mixing her excited/surprised face and her sad face yielded an emotion akin to dismay.
Heilman believes helping children with their emotions is important.
“It’s hard to understand how a child (feels) or to know why they feel that way, and the more that we can help them be in tune with their emotions, the better they will be at explaining (them) to somebody else,” adding that this in turn will help them learn to cope and work through their emotions on their own.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/704808244013157
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.