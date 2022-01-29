Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman explored more food science during her Science Time program on Wednesday afternoon by experimenting with marshmallows.
Wednesday’s segment of the virtual program, titled “Puff It Up,” explored the physical changes that occur in a marshmallow, as well as looking at the expansion of the volume of gas, when heated.
Very few materials were needed for the experiment: marshmallows (Heilman used two pumpkin-shaped marshmallows and two mini-marshmallows; she did say that the regular, large marshmallows would probably yield better results, but was using what she already had on hand), a ruler, and a disposable plate.
Heilman began by using the ruler to measure the marshmallows. The pumpkins measured one and a half inches across, and the mini-marshmallow measured one quarter inch across.
Heilman’s next step was to heat one of each type of marshmallow in the microwave for thirty seconds. Here she said that she would be looking at what happens to each marshmallow’s size, as well as the texture and flavor.
When she returned to the camera and resumed filming, she reported that she had observed as the marshmallows were microwaved, “They got really wide, and they also got really tall and puffy.”
After cooling, however, the marshmallows had deflated and flattened on the plate. Since there was no height left to them, she measured their widths, noting that the pumpkin marshmallow was now about two and a half inches wide and the mini-marshmallow about one inch wide.
As for texture and taste, she said that both marshmallows were now sticky, but also a bit dry and crunchy.
Here’s what happens: Marshmallows are made of air molecules encased in sugar and water. When microwaved, the water in the marshmallow heats up, which in turn heats the sugar and air. Those air molecules expand, causing the marshmallow to puff up. When it cools, those molecules shrink, leaving the flattened marshmallow, and it becomes dry and crunchy due to the water having evaporated and the sugars re-hardening.
In other words, the volume of the gas contained in the marshmallows increases as the temperature in the microwave increases, then decreases as the marshmallows cool.
Heilman encouraged viewers to experiment with other food items, and suggested trying the experiment with freezing foods rather than heating them. “It’s very surprising how foods that are fixed different ways can taste really, really different,” she said.
“Science is all around you, (and) in your kitchen all the time,” she said, “and that’s a great place to get to know more about food as well as science, all at the same time.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/621549625731757
