The Stewart C. Meyer provided several health-related topics and programs throughout the month of February for both children and adults, but just because it’s now a new month on the calendar doesn’t mean the lessons stop there, especially during the Science Time program, held virtually every Wednesday afternoon.
As library clerk Heather Heilman noted at the beginning of this week’s lesson, “There is (still) a lot of health stuff we can learn.”
She acknowledged that everyone has heard and learned a lot about germs over the last year with the coronavirus, but germs can be tricky things to fully understand, especially for younger children, simply because germs aren’t visible to the naked eye.
So, she said, “We’re going to give you a visual to help you understand how germs spread ... (by giving) you something to look at that explains this concept to you.”
While there are admittedly products for sale out there that can be purchased for this, Heilman’s version of the experiment used only two items, both of which can be found around most homes (or can be easily purchased): lotion and glitter.
Heilman combined some of the lotion and glitter together in a disposable bowl; the darker and larger the amount of glitter the better, as this makes it easier to see.
She then rubbed the mixture all over her hands. The lotion absorbed into the skin, becoming invisible, but the glitter (representing germs) remained visible.
“If you notice, it’s starting to get on my jacket,” she said of the glitter, “and I haven’t even touched my jacket!”
She explained that germs, like the glitter, transfer to everything we touch — especially other people — saying, “Imagine if you were to touch hands with somebody, or you touched their face, how much you’re spreading those germs.”
She even demonstrated this by shaking hands with a (gloved) “ghost hand” (someone from off-camera), where, indeed, some of her glitter transferred to the other person.
Heilman further explained that the easy transference of germs is one big reason that everyone has been encouraged to keep their distance from others, and, as germs are also spread when we breathe, we have been required to wear face coverings.
Germs, she said, migrate from place to place and person to person, just as the glitter does in the experiment, though, she added, “Glitter is way more fun than germs.”
Finally, she reminded viewers that to stop the spread of germs, don’t touch others, keep things clean, and wash those hands. (Proper handwashing should be with warm water and soap, for at least 20 seconds, or long enough to sing the “Alphabet Song” twice.”)
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/249245680137987.
