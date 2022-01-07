The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Pubic Library’s Science Time program got a new name throughout the month of December. Called Heather’s Holiday Baking, the program focused on food science while library clerk Heather Heilman showed viewers of the virtual program how to whip up tasty treats for the holidays.
The Dec. 29 show was the last in the baking series, and featured edible party horns with which to ring in the new year.
The only ingredients needed were sugar ice cream cones (“The ones that have the point at the end,” Heilman said), white chocolate and colored decorating sugar. Other materials were a microwaveable bowl and a spoon.
The steps involved were simple, beginning with melting the chocolate. Heilman put a bar of white chocolate into the glass bowl and placed it in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between each burst. This, she said, would minimize the chances of the chocolate scorching.
Of course, as sometimes happens with science, glitches can occur. Heilman discovered that even with her precautions, the chocolate still scorched. This, she said, could have been attributed to the type of chocolate bar he used, so she suggested melting it on the stove, or using white candy melts or even frosting, to avoid having this happen in the future.
From that point on, Heilman gave oral directions to make the treat. She said the white chocolate (or frosting) would at that point be spread onto the ice cream cone, then sprinkled with the colored sugar. She also suggested using modeling chocolate or a vanilla Tootsie Roll to create a mouthpiece for the edible horn, and even adding other decorations to the horn itself.
The edible horns could be wrapped in a cellophane packaging as gifts, or eaten immediately. And the treat could be made for other occasions, too, such as birthdays (Heilman noted that these would make great “unicorn horns,” as well).
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/435687838013629.
