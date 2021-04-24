Easter is over, the candy gone from store shelves. But what to do with those leftover Peeps? The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program answered that question by using them in an experiment to investigate solubility.
Library clerk Heather Heilman explained at the virtual program’s beginning, “Science is a great way to use these (Peeps) up,” before introducing the materials needed for the experiment: water, white vinegar, Sprite, and the Peeps candy.
She filled clear cups with equal amounts of the different liquids, then dropped a Peep into each one, “To see which liquid dissolves (them) the quickest,” she said.
It helped for viewers to know that Peeps are made primarily of sugar (along with other ingredients such as corn syrup—more sugar—and gelatin). Sugar, of course, is water soluble, making the Peeps rather ideal for the experiment.
Heilman noted that the Peeps immediately began fizzing upon contact with the soda, which she said was the interaction between the citric acid and carbonation and the sugar content of the candy. After a few more minutes, she noted that all three liquids were turning yellow, a result of the yellow sugar coating dissolving.
She also said that it appeared that the Peeps seemed to be absorbing more water, with the vinegar seeming to dissolve more of the candy itself. (Heilman said that the water and vinegar containers had the Peeps looking “squishy,” probably due to the interaction between the liquids and the sugar in the Peeps itself.)
So what is happening with the candy? Being made primarily of sugar, a water soluble substance, the Peeps can dissolve in liquid. Acidity breaks down sugars faster, so, when left for a longer period of time, the vinegar (a more acidic substance than even the soda) will break down the candies faster.
Heilman suggested, “When you’re home, you can leave these sitting as long as you want to and see how much more they change the longer you let them sit, because that (the longer time period) is also going to affect what happens to the Peeps.” She also suggested using different liquids and observe what affect those might have.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/457305995521570
